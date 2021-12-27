Comparing Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) & Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) and Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Edesa Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Edesa Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Edesa Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A -29.91% -28.36% Edesa Biotech N/A -94.14% -75.39%

Risk and Volatility

Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edesa Biotech has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dyne Therapeutics and Edesa Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edesa Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edesa Biotech has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.30%. Given Edesa Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edesa Biotech is more favorable than Dyne Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Edesa Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.44 million ($2.55) -5.06 Edesa Biotech $330,000.00 259.90 -$6.36 million ($1.03) -6.28

Edesa Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Edesa Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyne Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edesa Biotech beats Dyne Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. Edesa Biotech was founded on June 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

