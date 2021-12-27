Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $117.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.42. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.