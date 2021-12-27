Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,155,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,311,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $348.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Several analysts have commented on ODFL shares. UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.59.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

