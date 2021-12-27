Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.43% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

XAR opened at $117.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.55. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

