Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,730 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 800,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,350,000 after purchasing an additional 407,704 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,839,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 929,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 80,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 221.7% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter.

URTH stock opened at $134.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $110.62 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.03.

