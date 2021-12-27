Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lifted by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,650 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 9.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $541,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $50.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

