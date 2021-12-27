Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

