Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 109.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $38.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

