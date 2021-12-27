Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Down to $3.27

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.15. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 16,446 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $489.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cloopen Group had a negative net margin of 68.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the third quarter worth $95,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the second quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

