Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CLVR opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

