Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Analysts predict that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will post $140,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $780,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 148,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,595. Clene has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

