Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF comprises 1.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 25,169 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 123,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $92.69 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

