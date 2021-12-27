Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,900,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,095,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,874,000 after acquiring an additional 144,791 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

