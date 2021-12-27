Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $472.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

