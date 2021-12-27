Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 50,797 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 4.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.82% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $34,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.