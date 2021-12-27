Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up to $78.54

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.54, but opened at $80.80. Clearfield shares last traded at $81.04, with a volume of 157 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $3,840,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $2,205,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Clearfield by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $1,670,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

