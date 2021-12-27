Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $30.30

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.30, but opened at $31.48. Clear Secure shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 1,265 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 982,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,338,000 after purchasing an additional 229,629 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

