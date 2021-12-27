Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE CMTG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,778. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

