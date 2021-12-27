Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to announce $142.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.20 million. Civeo reported sales of $133.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $577.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.80 million to $577.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $614.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.90 million to $622.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 133,906 shares of company stock worth $2,985,641 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. 22,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $268.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Civeo has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

