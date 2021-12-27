CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in CIT Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CIT Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in CIT Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CIT Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CIT Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIT opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

