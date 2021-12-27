CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Up to $21.10

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.10, but opened at $21.73. CI Financial shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 223 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after buying an additional 1,541,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,301,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.