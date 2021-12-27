Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $13,569.40 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $8,400.00 and a 1-year high of $13,569.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12,352.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11,416.71.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

