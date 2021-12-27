Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,322 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,414. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,963.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.81.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

