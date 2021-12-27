ChainX (PCX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.34 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $23.47 million and $1.34 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.12 or 0.07962888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,686.52 or 0.99777318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00053312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,956,475 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.