Chain Guardians Market Cap Tops $48.38 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $48.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.