Centric Swap One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $2.91 million and $1.80 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.97 or 0.07894607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,498.25 or 0.99769740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars.

