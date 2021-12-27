Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, November 28th.

Get Centogene alerts:

Shares of CNTG opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98. Centogene has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Centogene will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 258,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.