Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.04% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

