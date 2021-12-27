CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of CBIZ worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 179,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $2,324,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,096,000 after acquiring an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $39.67 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

