Cascades (TSE:CAS) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$18.00.

CAS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut Cascades from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.07.

Get Cascades alerts:

CAS stock opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.95. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.