Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $34.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $34.48 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $136.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $140.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,913 shares of company stock worth $101,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

