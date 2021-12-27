Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $21.20

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $20.63. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 225,188 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.