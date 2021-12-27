Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.21. 71,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $38.75.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

