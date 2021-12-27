Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 50 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

LULU opened at $392.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

