Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,906,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $79.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

