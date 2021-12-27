Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average is $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

