Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 282.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 122,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 90,790 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 52.1% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $398.92 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.67 and a 200 day moving average of $373.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

