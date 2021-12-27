Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 230 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,885,000 after purchasing an additional 434,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $228.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.27. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

