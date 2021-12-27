Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period.

Shares of EDV opened at $140.70 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $153.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.27.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

