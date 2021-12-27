Capital Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

