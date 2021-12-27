Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Capital & Regional stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80. Capital & Regional has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

