Canacol Energy Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CNE opened at C$3.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.60 million and a PE ratio of 50.47. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.94 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.36.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$91.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

