Camden Capital LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after buying an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $432.64 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

