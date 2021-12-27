Camden Capital LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $472.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.55 and its 200 day moving average is $448.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

