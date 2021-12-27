Camden Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,869,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ET stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.