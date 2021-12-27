Camden Capital LLC Buys 4,911 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 7,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.7% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $62.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

