Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $96.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.51, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,389 shares of company stock worth $32,995,056 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

