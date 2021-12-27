Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 467,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.80 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.45 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.