Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Amundi purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $445,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.19.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $340.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.02. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

