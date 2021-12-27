Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.54 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $134.24 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $137.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average is $116.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.65.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

